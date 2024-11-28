Zomato Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Zomato share price are up by 0.47%, Nifty down by -0.77%

Zomato Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Zomato opened at 286 and closed slightly lower at 285.85. The stock reached a high of 288.25 and a low of 282.30 during the day, indicating some volatility in its trading range.

Published28 Nov 2024, 11:24 AM IST
ZomatoShare Price Today on 28-11-2024
Zomato Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:24 today, Zomato shares are trading at price 285.85, 0.47% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79426.11, down by -1.01%. The stock has hit a high of 288.25 and a low of 282.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5269.31
10264.33
20256.92
50267.77
100253.24
300241.11

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 289.88, 295.26, & 300.82, whereas it has key support levels at 278.94, 273.38, & 268.0.

Zomato Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% & ROA of 1.56% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 339.70 & P/B is at 11.63.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.70% with a target price of 305.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 13.57% MF holding, & 47.28% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 12.52% in june to 13.57% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 46.13% in june to 47.28% in the september quarter.

Zomato share price has gained 0.47% today, currently at 285.85, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.77% & -1.01% each respectively.

First Published:28 Nov 2024, 11:24 AM IST
