Zomato Share Price Today on : Zomato share are down by -0.08%, Nifty up by 1.11%

Zomato Share Price Today on 28-10-2024: On the last trading day, Zomato opened at 253.75 and closed slightly lower at 253.65. The stock reached a high of 259.2 and a low of 247.1 during the day.

Published28 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today on : At 28 Oct 13:01 today, Zomato shares are trading at price 253.65, -0.08% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80291.81, up by 1.12%. The stock has hit a high of 259.2 and a low of 247.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5258.78
10265.53
20270.14
50267.84
100240.27
300228.08

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 258.77, 264.08, & 270.22, whereas it has key support levels at 247.32, 241.18, & 235.87.

Zomato Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 302.81 & P/B is at 10.37.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.27% with a target price of 300.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.41% MF holding, & 47.28% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.18% in june to 2.41% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 46.13% in june to 47.28% in the september quarter.

Zomato share price down -0.08% today to trade at 253.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Eclerx Services are falling today, but its peers Wipro, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.11% & 1.12% each respectively.

First Published:28 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Zomato Share Price Today on : Zomato share are down by -0.08%, Nifty up by 1.11%

