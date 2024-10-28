Zomato Share Price Today on : Zomato share are down by -0.08%, Nifty up by 1.11%

Zomato Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|258.78
|10
|265.53
|20
|270.14
|50
|267.84
|100
|240.27
|300
|228.08
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹258.77, ₹264.08, & ₹270.22, whereas it has key support levels at ₹247.32, ₹241.18, & ₹235.87.
Zomato Share Price Today
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.27% with a target price of ₹300.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.41% MF holding, & 47.28% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 2.18% in june to 2.41% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 46.13% in june to 47.28% in the september quarter.
Zomato share price down -0.08% today to trade at ₹253.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Eclerx Services are falling today, but its peers Wipro, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.11% & 1.12% each respectively.