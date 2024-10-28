Zomato Share Price Today on : Zomato share are down by -0.08%, Nifty up by 1.11%

Zomato Share Price Today on 28-10-2024: On the last trading day, Zomato opened at ₹ 253.75 and closed slightly lower at ₹ 253.65. The stock reached a high of ₹ 259.2 and a low of ₹ 247.1 during the day.

Zomato Share Price Today on : At 28 Oct 13:01 today, Zomato shares are trading at price ₹253.65, -0.08% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80291.81, up by 1.12%. The stock has hit a high of ₹259.2 and a low of ₹247.1 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 258.78 10 265.53 20 270.14 50 267.84 100 240.27 300 228.08

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹258.77, ₹264.08, & ₹270.22, whereas it has key support levels at ₹247.32, ₹241.18, & ₹235.87.

Zomato Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 302.81 & P/B is at 10.37.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.27% with a target price of ₹300.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.41% MF holding, & 47.28% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.18% in june to 2.41% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 46.13% in june to 47.28% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}