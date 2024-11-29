Zomato Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Zomato share price are down by -1.38%, Nifty up by 0.87%

Zomato Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 286.95 and closed at 282.15. The stock reached a high of 287.5 and a low of 281.35 during the day, indicating a range of price movement. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price to its closing price.

Livemint
Published29 Nov 2024, 11:04 AM IST
ZomatoShare Price Today on 29-11-2024
ZomatoShare Price Today on 29-11-2024

Zomato Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:04 today, Zomato shares are trading at price 282.15, -1.38% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79813.74, up by 0.97%. The stock has hit a high of 287.5 and a low of 281.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5271.20
10267.44
20258.23
50267.94
100254.04
300241.43

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 289.37, 292.22, & 296.19, whereas it has key support levels at 282.55, 278.58, & 275.73.

Zomato Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% & ROA of 1.56% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 341.38 & P/B is at 11.69.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.10% with a target price of 305.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 13.57% MF holding, & 47.28% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 12.52% in june to 13.57% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 46.13% in june to 47.28% in the september quarter.

Zomato share price down -1.38% today to trade at 282.15 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers Wipro, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, Eclerx Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.87% & 0.97% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Nov 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsZomato Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Zomato share price are down by -1.38%, Nifty up by 0.87%

Most Active Stocks

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

128.00
11:06 AM | 29 NOV 2024
4.85 (3.94%)

Adani Power share price

552.85
11:06 AM | 29 NOV 2024
-7.35 (-1.31%)

Tata Steel share price

144.65
11:06 AM | 29 NOV 2024
1.2 (0.84%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

137.95
11:06 AM | 29 NOV 2024
0.15 (0.11%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

1,055.00
11:05 AM | 29 NOV 2024
86.55 (8.94%)

Praj Industries share price

843.05
11:05 AM | 29 NOV 2024
47.15 (5.92%)

Laurus Labs share price

569.50
11:05 AM | 29 NOV 2024
18.05 (3.27%)

Computer Age Management Services share price

5,040.60
11:05 AM | 29 NOV 2024
144.15 (2.94%)
More from 52 Week High

Creditaccess Grameen share price

906.70
11:04 AM | 29 NOV 2024
-80.25 (-8.13%)

Poonawalla Fincorp share price

357.80
11:04 AM | 29 NOV 2024
-15.8 (-4.23%)

Intellect Design Arena share price

695.00
11:05 AM | 29 NOV 2024
-22.65 (-3.16%)

National Aluminium Company share price

241.35
11:04 AM | 29 NOV 2024
-7.75 (-3.11%)
More from Top Losers

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

1,055.00
11:05 AM | 29 NOV 2024
86.55 (8.94%)

Piramal Pharma share price

264.30
11:05 AM | 29 NOV 2024
18.7 (7.61%)

Praj Industries share price

843.05
11:05 AM | 29 NOV 2024
47.15 (5.92%)

Honasa Consumer share price

265.85
11:05 AM | 29 NOV 2024
14.3 (5.68%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,355.00-180.00
    Chennai
    77,361.00-180.00
    Delhi
    77,513.00-180.00
    Kolkata
    77,365.00-180.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L-0.10
    Chennai
    100.80/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.