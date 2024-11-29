Hello User
Zomato Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Zomato share price are down by -1.38%, Nifty up by 0.87%

Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 286.95 and closed at 282.15. The stock reached a high of 287.5 and a low of 281.35 during the day, indicating a range of price movement. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price to its closing price.

Zomato Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:04 today, Zomato shares are trading at price 282.15, -1.38% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79813.74, up by 0.97%. The stock has hit a high of 287.5 and a low of 281.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5271.20
10267.44
20258.23
50267.94
100254.04
300241.43

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 289.37, 292.22, & 296.19, whereas it has key support levels at 282.55, 278.58, & 275.73.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% & ROA of 1.56% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 341.38 & P/B is at 11.69.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.10% with a target price of 305.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 13.57% MF holding, & 47.28% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 12.52% in june to 13.57% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 46.13% in june to 47.28% in the september quarter.

Zomato share price down -1.38% today to trade at 282.15 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers Wipro, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, Eclerx Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.87% & 0.97% each respectively.

