Zomato Share Price Today on : Zomato share are down by -1.56%, Nifty down by -0.78%

Zomato Share Price Today on : At 29 Oct 11:02 today, Zomato shares are trading at price ₹250, -1.56% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79553.15, down by -0.56%. The stock has hit a high of ₹255.8 and a low of ₹249.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 258.78 10 265.53 20 270.14 50 267.84 100 240.27 300 228.99

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹259.63, ₹265.52, & ₹271.78, whereas it has key support levels at ₹247.48, ₹241.22, & ₹235.33.

Zomato Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 302.99 & P/B is at 10.37.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.00% with a target price of ₹300.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.41% MF holding, & 47.28% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.18% in june to 2.41% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 46.13% in june to 47.28% in the september quarter.