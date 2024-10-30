Zomato Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: Zomato share price are down by -1.39%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Zomato Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, Zomato opened at 249.4 and closed at 248.7. The stock reached a high of 250.45 and a low of 245.1 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a slight decline, closing lower than its opening price.

Livemint
Published30 Oct 2024, 11:28 AM IST
ZomatoShare Price Today on 30-10-2024
ZomatoShare Price Today on 30-10-2024

Zomato Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: At 30 Oct 12:00 today, Zomato shares are trading at price 248.7, -1.39% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80258.61, down by -0.14%. The stock has hit a high of 250.45 and a low of 245.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5256.43
10262.95
20268.92
50267.78
100240.98
300230.09

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 255.88, 259.62, & 263.33, whereas it has key support levels at 248.43, 244.72, & 240.98.

Zomato Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% & ROA of 1.56% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 300.96 & P/B is at 10.30.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.63% with a target price of 300.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.41% MF holding, & 47.28% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.18% in june to 2.41% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 46.13% in june to 47.28% in the september quarter.

Zomato share price down -1.39% today to trade at 248.7 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Firstsource Solutions are falling today, but its peers Wipro, Info Edge India, Eclerx Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.07% & -0.14% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Oct 2024, 11:28 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsZomato Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: Zomato share price are down by -1.39%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics share price

291.10
12:00 PM | 30 OCT 2024
7.5 (2.64%)

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

324.55
12:00 PM | 30 OCT 2024
3.9 (1.22%)

Tata Motors share price

846.20
12:00 PM | 30 OCT 2024
3.15 (0.37%)

Tata Steel share price

150.20
12:00 PM | 30 OCT 2024
0.15 (0.1%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gillette India share price

9,819.45
11:51 AM | 30 OCT 2024
407.15 (4.33%)

Coforge share price

7,879.00
11:49 AM | 30 OCT 2024
123.5 (1.59%)

City Union Bank share price

177.90
11:50 AM | 30 OCT 2024
0.95 (0.54%)

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

1,224.35
11:51 AM | 30 OCT 2024
-9.3 (-0.75%)
More from 52 Week High

Honeywell Automation India share price

45,250.00
11:50 AM | 30 OCT 2024
-3739.05 (-7.63%)

Hitachi Energy India share price

13,445.95
11:51 AM | 30 OCT 2024
-838.7 (-5.87%)

Firstsource Solutions share price

329.65
11:51 AM | 30 OCT 2024
-13.6 (-3.96%)

Cipla share price

1,421.05
11:51 AM | 30 OCT 2024
-57.05 (-3.86%)
More from Top Losers

Poonawalla Fincorp share price

373.20
11:51 AM | 30 OCT 2024
33.8 (9.96%)

Redington India share price

181.15
11:50 AM | 30 OCT 2024
14.4 (8.64%)

Poly Medicure share price

2,776.00
11:51 AM | 30 OCT 2024
208 (8.1%)

Action Construction Equipment share price

1,271.90
11:50 AM | 30 OCT 2024
88.35 (7.46%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,475.00670.00
    Chennai
    80,481.00670.00
    Delhi
    80,633.00670.00
    Kolkata
    80,485.00670.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.