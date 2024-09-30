Zomato share are down by -1.85%, Nifty down by -0.8%

Zomato Share Price Today on : At 30 Sep 11:00 today, Zomato shares are trading at price ₹273.1, -1.85% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84761.49, down by -0.95%. The stock has hit a high of ₹277.85 and a low of ₹273 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 287.21 10 282.40 20 270.63 50 255.57 100 216.04 300 203.83

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹285.37, ₹292.83, & ₹298.77, whereas it has key support levels at ₹271.97, ₹266.03, & ₹258.57.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 410.15 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.21% with a target price of ₹281.87.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.18% MF holding, & 46.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.25% in march to 2.18% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 47.00% in march to 46.13% in the june quarter.