Zomato share are down by -1.85%, Nifty down by -0.8%

Zomato Share Price Today on 30-09-2024: On the last trading day, Zomato opened at 277.4 and closed at 273.1. The stock reached a high of 277.85 and a low of 273. Overall, the day's trading reflected a decline from the opening price, with the stock experiencing slight fluctuations throughout the session.

Published30 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today on : At 30 Sep 11:00 today, Zomato shares are trading at price 273.1, -1.85% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84761.49, down by -0.95%. The stock has hit a high of 277.85 and a low of 273 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5287.21
10282.40
20270.63
50255.57
100216.04
300203.83

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 285.37, 292.83, & 298.77, whereas it has key support levels at 271.97, 266.03, & 258.57.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 410.15 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.21% with a target price of 281.87.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.18% MF holding, & 46.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.25% in march to 2.18% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 47.00% in march to 46.13% in the june quarter.

Zomato share price down -1.85% today to trade at 273.1 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, Eclerx Services are falling today, but its peers Wipro are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.8% & -0.95% each respectively.

First Published:30 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
