Zomato Share Price Today on : Zomato share are down by -1.47%, Nifty down by -0.05%

Zomato Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹ 249.4 and closed at ₹ 248.5. The stock reached a high of ₹ 250.45 and a low of ₹ 245.1 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a slight decline by the end of the trading session.

Zomato Share Price Today on : At 30 Oct 13:00 today, Zomato shares are trading at price ₹248.5, -1.47% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80301.27, down by -0.08%. The stock has hit a high of ₹250.45 and a low of ₹245.1 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 256.43 10 262.95 20 268.92 50 267.78 100 240.98 300 230.09

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹255.88, ₹259.62, & ₹263.33, whereas it has key support levels at ₹248.43, ₹244.72, & ₹240.98.

Zomato Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 300.96 & P/B is at 10.30.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.72% with a target price of ₹300.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.41% MF holding, & 47.28% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.18% in june to 2.41% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 46.13% in june to 47.28% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}