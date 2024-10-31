Zomato Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Zomato share price are down by -0.91%, Nifty down by -0.39%

Zomato Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹ 248 and closed at ₹ 244.5. During the day, it reached a high of ₹ 248.75 and a low of ₹ 243.3, indicating some fluctuations in the stock price. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price to its closing price.

Zomato Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:00 today, Zomato shares are trading at price ₹244.5, -0.91% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79514.48, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of ₹248.75 and a low of ₹243.3 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 255.63 10 260.23 20 267.87 50 267.64 100 241.70 300 231.18

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹249.82, ₹252.88, & ₹255.27, whereas it has key support levels at ₹244.37, ₹241.98, & ₹238.92.

Zomato Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% & ROA of 1.56% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 294.51 & P/B is at 10.08.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 22.70% with a target price of ₹300.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.41% MF holding, & 47.28% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.18% in june to 2.41% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 46.13% in june to 47.28% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}