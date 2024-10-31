Hello User
Zomato Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Zomato share price are down by -0.91%, Nifty down by -0.39%

Zomato Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Zomato share price are down by -0.91%, Nifty down by -0.39%

Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 248 and closed at 244.5. During the day, it reached a high of 248.75 and a low of 243.3, indicating some fluctuations in the stock price. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price to its closing price.

ZomatoShare Price Today on 31-10-2024

Zomato Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:00 today, Zomato shares are trading at price 244.5, -0.91% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79514.48, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of 248.75 and a low of 243.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5255.63
10260.23
20267.87
50267.64
100241.70
300231.18

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 249.82, 252.88, & 255.27, whereas it has key support levels at 244.37, 241.98, & 238.92.

Zomato Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% & ROA of 1.56% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 294.51 & P/B is at 10.08.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 22.70% with a target price of 300.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.41% MF holding, & 47.28% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.18% in june to 2.41% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 46.13% in june to 47.28% in the september quarter.

Zomato share price down -0.91% today to trade at 244.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Wipro, Info Edge India, Eclerx Services are falling today, but its peers Firstsource Solutions are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.39% & -0.54% each respectively.

