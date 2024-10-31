Zomato Share Price Today on : Zomato share are down by -2.01%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Zomato Share Price Today on : At 31 Oct 16:00 today, Zomato shares are trading at price ₹241.8, -2.01% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79389.06, down by -0.69%. The stock has hit a high of ₹248.75 and a low of ₹240.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 255.63 10 260.23 20 267.87 50 267.64 100 241.70 300 231.18

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹246.2, ₹251.7, & ₹254.6, whereas it has key support levels at ₹237.8, ₹234.9, & ₹229.4.

Zomato Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 294.51 & P/B is at 10.08.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 24.07% with a target price of ₹300.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.41% MF holding, & 47.28% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.18% in june to 2.41% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 46.13% in june to 47.28% in the september quarter.