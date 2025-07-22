Zomato surges past DMart in market value on Blinkit-fueled share rally
Summary
Eternal, the parent of Zomato, began as a food delivery startup under founder Deepinder Goyal in 2008. Over the years, it has evolved into a broader consumer tech platform spanning quick commerce, dining-out experiences through District, and 10-minute food delivery via Bistro.
A surprise show from quick commerce unit Blinkit lifted shares of Eternal Ltd to a record on Tuesday, pushing its market capitalization to the highest level since its 2021 public listing.
