Zomato up for third day, hits 52-week high as brokerages expect up to 47% upside
Zomato hit its 52-week high of ₹113.25 in intraday deals today (October 12, 2023) on the back of a positive growth outlook by two brokerage houses.
Food delivery major Zomato hit its 52-week high of ₹113.25 in intraday deals today (October 12, 2023) on the back of a positive growth outlook by two brokerage houses that see an upside of up to 47 percent.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started