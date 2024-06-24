Zuari Industries, Seamec & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?
Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Zuari Industries, Seamec, Asahi India Glass, JSW Energy, ICICI Bank
Shares of Zuari Industries, Seamec, Asahi India Glass, JSW Energy, ICICI Bank hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -21.25(-0.09%) points and Sensex was down by -78.93(-0.1%) points at 24 Jun 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -186.55(-0.36%) at 24 Jun 2024 10:44:58 IST.
Other stocks such as Future Supply Chain Solutions, CMI, Bafnapharm, Kanani Industries, Secur Credentials hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.
