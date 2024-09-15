The origins of Aadhaar

I flew to Delhi twenty years later to meet that thirty-four-year-old. The ornate wrought-iron fireplaces scattered around Viraj Chopra’s office provided no evidence of his life’s great contribution to India’s trajectory, and neither did the detachable spectacles imported from Italy that he had once imagined a market for in India; they lay limp around his neck like a regrettable decision. Viraj was past fifty now, and had the bearing of someone whose failures were inconvenient, not ruinous. His face was soft and gently lined with a glossy tan, and fixed in a smile, like everything had been taken care of. His office had more space than a Mumbai flat, and it sat unobtrusively at the edge of a roomy estate in central Delhi. He told me about his detachable spectacle business that hadn’t worked out, about the barely profitable fireplace business, about the corner he wanted to lease out to a bank, about his investments, about the sure-shot stock I would be a fool not to invest in (a tip to ignore, in hindsight), about the new Jeep he had bought, about the fly-fishing trip he had recently taken in the mountains. At one point, he interrupted himself to dart outside and watch a woodpecker that had appeared on an enormous tree in the garden. His was a life in repose.