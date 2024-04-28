Lounge
Abhinav Bindra: A champion looks back at who he was
Rohit Brijnath 5 min read 28 Apr 2024, 01:43 PM IST
Summary
- The Olympic champion on why he had self-doubt and why there are some parts of his career he doesn't reminisce about
The athlete as backwards prophet is the fashion. What would you tell your younger self, we ask? Write a letter to him, please. And so greying, considered heroes give wise advice to the reckless, obsessive, dynamic creatures they once were.
