Abhinav Bindra: A champion looks back at who he was

“My most successful years, in terms of quality, were in the US in 2001 when I was a student-athlete. I had only so many hours to train. I was challenged intellectually, I was challenged outside the field of play. I went on hikes. Even if I didn’t win in Athens (Olympics, 2004), I was at my best then. And it was because of balance. If everything rests on one pillar and there’s an earthquake, everything shakes."