Lounge
Abraham & Thakore: The masters of minimalism
Pooja Singh 9 min read 31 Mar 2024, 11:48 AM IST
SummaryA&T’s David Abraham, Rakesh Thakore and Kevin Nigli talk about expansion plans, Satya Paul, and what keeps them going
While sifting through the thousands of garments that make up the archives of Abraham & Thakore (A&T) at their atelier in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, you realise that many of these would not be out of place in today’s trend-hungry market. Whether it is a double ikat cotton scarf from their first collection in 1992, a black handloom sari that opened their debut runway show in 2010, or a robe from 2017 printed with the Devanagari script, each item tells a story of a rare breed of fashion designers who create garments that never grow old.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less