Abraham & Thakore: The masters of minimalism

While sifting through the thousands of garments that make up the archives of Abraham & Thakore (A&T) at their atelier in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, you realise that many of these would not be out of place in today’s trend-hungry market. Whether it is a double ikat cotton scarf from their first collection in 1992, a black handloom sari that opened their debut runway show in 2010, or a robe from 2017 printed with the Devanagari script, each item tells a story of a rare breed of fashion designers who create garments that never grow old.