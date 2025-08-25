Acer India’s Sudhir Goel on being supportive and leading with trust

One of the earliest life lessons that Sudhir Goel embraced was to ‘stay curious, stay committed’. It’s been a guiding force ever since he joined Acer India in 1999. “Back then, it wasn’t about having all the answers. It was about asking the right questions, putting in the effort and pushing through challenges with persistence. In an industry that is constantly growing, curiosity keeps you learning while commitment keeps you moving," says Bengaluru-based Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India.

Goel joined Acer India at a time when it had just come out of a joint venture. Over the years, he has witnessed their transition from a small team to one of the top players in the PC market. Besides laptops and desktops, their portfolio today also includes servers, workstations and lifestyle appliances. A major highlight has been their ‘Make in India’ initiative that has made India a key innovation and manufacturing hub in the company’s global ecosystem.

Also Read | Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition: Screening for the right choice

“The Indian market presents a huge opportunity, since only 10-14% of the population owns a laptop. What continues to drive me is the transformative journey of watching the brand grow, adapt and lead in a dynamic market," he says.

Goel talks to Lounge about mentorship and why he likes to pull out time for himself.

View Full Image Sudhir Goel, chief business officer, Acer India

Who do you consider your mentor?

I haven’t had a single mentor in the traditional sense, but I have been fortunate enough to get a lot of seniors, who shaped my professional life and changed my outlook towards life. I have always looked up to APJ Abdul Kalam and Narendra Modi, who started from humble beginnings to become leaders and shaped the destiny of the people of the nation. In professional life, my two longest-serving managers, Mr Mukund and Mr Kohli, taught different aspects of business.

One major insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance?

A mentor, a close colleague and now my manager, Harish Kohli, Managing Director and President of Acer India, continues to play a pivotal role in shaping our strategic direction. Together, we have focussed on advancing Acer’s Make in India vision and strengthening local R&D capabilities, both of which have been transformative for our business. His vision is clear - India should not remain just a consumption market but grow into a hub for innovation.

What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues at work?

Mentorship is about creating an environment where others can grow, think independently and discover their voice. It’s about offering support, guidance and constructive challenge when needed. I try to lead with trust and openness. I encourage colleagues to take ownership, make decisions and learn from their mistakes. I believe real growth happens when people feel empowered rather than micromanaged.

What’s your morning schedule like?

My mornings are a mix of mindfulness and staying informed. I start the day by catching up on world news and current affairs. It helps me stay connected to the larger picture beyond just business. I then do light yoga or go for a walk, which helps clear the mind and sets a calm tone for the day. And of course, no morning is complete without my morning ‘Chai par Charcha’ with my wife, which is a bit of a ritual in itself.

What are some of the productivity principles you follow that have made your professional and personal life much easier?

I focus on prioritising what truly matters, rather than chasing perfection. Planning my day helps me stay organised, while delegating and trusting my team allows me to focus on strategic tasks. I also make it a point to carve out personal time - even a short walk or reading break helps reset and maintain balance. Staying disciplined, yet flexible, has made both work and life more manageable.

What’s the one positive work routine you have developed during the pandemic?

I stayed personally connected with every team member. In such a difficult time, being available as a support system, not just as a leader but as a colleague, made a big difference. Regular check-ins, open conversations and simply being there helped build a stronger emotional bond within the team. It brought a sense of unity, trust and family, which not only helped us navigate the crisis but also strengthened our culture moving forward.

Any book or podcast you would recommend about mentorship and growth?

I often recommend The Talent Sutra by Devdutt Pattanaik. It is set in the Indian context and I believe its sutras are more applicable to us. As for podcasts, a few I find valuable are The Knowledge Project by Shane Parrish for deep thinking and decision-making, Masters of Scale by Reid Hoffman which is packed with real-world leadership insights, and The Daily Stoic for timeless wisdom that’s surprisingly relevant in today’s fast-paced world.

How do you unwind? Do you pursue any serious hobbies?

I enjoy reading and travelling whenever I can. Exploring new places and cultures gives me a fresh perspective on both life and work. It helps me step back, reflect and return with renewed energy. At times, just a quiet evening with a good book or meaningful conversation is all it takes to unwind. It’s less about hobbies and more about moments that bring clarity and balance.

Also Read | Fortified with proteins and vitamins, the water you drink has got a glow up

Monday Motivation is a series in which business leaders discuss their mentors and their work ethics.