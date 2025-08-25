Acer India’s Sudhir Goel on being supportive and leading with trust
Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer of Acer India, shares insights on mentorship, the importance of curiosity, and leading with trust
One of the earliest life lessons that Sudhir Goel embraced was to ‘stay curious, stay committed’. It’s been a guiding force ever since he joined Acer India in 1999. “Back then, it wasn’t about having all the answers. It was about asking the right questions, putting in the effort and pushing through challenges with persistence. In an industry that is constantly growing, curiosity keeps you learning while commitment keeps you moving," says Bengaluru-based Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India.
Goel joined Acer India at a time when it had just come out of a joint venture. Over the years, he has witnessed their transition from a small team to one of the top players in the PC market. Besides laptops and desktops, their portfolio today also includes servers, workstations and lifestyle appliances. A major highlight has been their ‘Make in India’ initiative that has made India a key innovation and manufacturing hub in the company’s global ecosystem.