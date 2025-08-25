Acer India’s Sudhir Goel on being supportive and leading with trust

What’s your morning schedule like?

My mornings are a mix of mindfulness and staying informed. I start the day by catching up on world news and current affairs. It helps me stay connected to the larger picture beyond just business. I then do light yoga or go for a walk, which helps clear the mind and sets a calm tone for the day. And of course, no morning is complete without my morning ‘Chai par Charcha’ with my wife, which is a bit of a ritual in itself.