What to watch this week: ‘Adagio’, ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ and more

There’s no one in world cinema who makes films like Radu Jude—hilarious, scathing, exasperating, rambling, needling, political films. At the centre of this 2023 film is Angela, a young woman working as a casting director on a worker’s safety film, who spends her free time making foul-mouthed Tik-Toks. Jude also edits in scenes from a 1981 Romanian feature film. Starring Ilinca Manolache as Angela, as well as Nina Hoss and director Uwe Boll as himself. (MUBI)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Many years after the events of War for the Planet of the Apes, ape king Proximus Caesar wages war on other clans, while chimpanzee Noa and human Mae set out on a perilous journey. This fourth instalment in the rebooted Planet of the Apes series is directed by Wes Ball, who made the Maze Runner films. Starring Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon and William H. Macy. (In theatres)

View Full Image A still from 'Adagio'

Adagio

Sometimes you just want to see Toni Servillo break bad. Adagio is aslow burn Italian film about a teenager who, finding himself hunted by powerful men, turns to old mafia friends of his father’s. Stefano Sollima’s film, reminiscent of the neo-noirs of Michael Mann, is consistently tense and well-performed (Pierfrancesco Favino is memorable as The Camel). (Netflix)

Murder in Mahim

This new series is based on a 2017 novel of the same name by Jerry Pinto. Inspector Jende (Vijay Raaz) is assigned the case of a young man who turns up dead in a washroom. Soon, Peter, a friend he’s fallen out with, gets in touch, and they form a partnership. Matters are complicated when Jende’s son becomes a suspect in the case. This series is directed by Raj Acharya and is written by Mustafa Neemuchwala and Udai Singh Pawar. (JioCinema)

