What to watch this week: ‘Adagio’, ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ and more
A new series adapts Jerry Pinto’s ’Murder in Mahim’, Radu Jude puts Romania under the microscope, and other titles to watch
Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World
There’s no one in world cinema who makes films like Radu Jude—hilarious, scathing, exasperating, rambling, needling, political films. At the centre of this 2023 film is Angela, a young woman working as a casting director on a worker’s safety film, who spends her free time making foul-mouthed Tik-Toks. Jude also edits in scenes from a 1981 Romanian feature film. Starring Ilinca Manolache as Angela, as well as Nina Hoss and director Uwe Boll as himself. (MUBI)