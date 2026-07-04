How Aditi Handa of The Baker's Dozen took India's sourdough craze seriously

The next phase, around 2018, involved cakes. “If you had to make a cake at home, what would you do? We asked ourselves if we could do the same thing at a commercial level. Because the reality is, even if you want to have a homemade cake or a cookie or even bread for that matter, you’re most likely not going to put in the effort. It’s a tedious task. We thought let us do that for you,” she says. Flavour was key and there was no room for compromise. “We decided we will not add essence. If it’s a chocolate cake, we will use real chocolate or cocoa powder. If it’s a banana cake, we will add fresh banana puree.”