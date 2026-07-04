How Aditi Handa of The Baker's Dozen took India's sourdough craze seriously

Like many, I took to baking bread during the pandemic. But on days I ran out of yeast, I reached for a sourdough loaf from The Baker’s Dozen. It was a conscious choice for what felt like a healthier alternative to regular bread.
It was this accessibility that turned sourdough, long perceived as premium and out of reach for the average Indian, into a staple. Aditi Handa, the co-founder of The Baker’s Dozen, attributes this shift to two parallel factors—social media turned sourdough into a viral sensation, and the rise of quick commerce made it possible for consumers to get a loaf delivered in minutes. “People also didn’t have to be educated anymore because they got smarter than us, thanks to Instagram,” says Handa, 41, over a Zoom call from her office in Ahmedabad.
The Baker’s Dozen is one of the earliest brands to champion clean-label, artisanal bread and bakery products in the country. Founded in Mumbai by Handa along with her partner Sneh Jain in 2013, it promised natural fermentation processes without any preservatives. With the pandemic, the philosophy became even more relevant. If refined flour and palm oil were the villains of the food universe, it managed to stay ahead of the game, while being accessible on quick com and price wise in an increasingly competitive market.
The company’s revenue has grown from ₹45 crore in FY24 to ₹80 crore in FY25 and is expected to be ₹140 crore in FY26 with breads and cakes being the major growth drivers. Currently, it produces 3.5-4 million units (across all categories) per month, with products, ranging from cakes, cookies and chips to sourdough bread, priced from ₹35-215.
But bread was not part of the plan.
In fact, Handa initially had no formal training in baking or culinary arts. Born into a family of entrepreneurs in Ahmedabad, she graduated in psychology at UK’s Nottingham University in 2007 and followed it with a master’s degree in human resources development from De Montfort University in Leicester. She moved back to India in 2009 and around the same time met Jain (now her husband). “For us, love at first sight was all about discussing business ideas,” she says in jest. While she takes care of product innovation and R&D, Jain looks after business strategy and operations.
Handa’s first venture was a souvenir shop on the IIM Ahmedabad campus, which she ran for about two years before handing it over to the institute in 2011. Marriage followed and the couple relocated to Canada, where Jain worked with McKinsey & Co. as a consultant. They decided to move back to India the next year. Soon they chalked out a business plan, starting with identifying the industry. “We even met plastic box manufacturers to understand their business model, and to study if there was a gap in the market that we could fill.”
Handa and Jain interacted with over 40-50 professionals across industries, and realised there was a clear gap in the market for good quality bread. “That’s when we thought why not start a bakery.” However, neither of them had the expertise or understanding of the nuances of making bread. “But having grown up in a business family, what came naturally to me was the instinct to focus on a world-class product. I knew everything else from brand building to scaling and numbers would follow,” she says.
Now the only way to build a good product was to master the craft behind it. In 2012, Handa enrolled in a baking course at New York’s International Culinary Center. “It opened my eyes. I realised we weren’t making bread the way it is meant to be made. We were only using shortcuts, like adding emulsifiers and all sorts of additives that we didn’t need to.”