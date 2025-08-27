Will AI browsers really change the way we navigate the internet?

The rapid rise of ChatGPT made companies realize that the time was ripe to launch AI-powered tools and have millions of people try them quickly. This, in turn, meant that people using AI tools are spending a lot of time in their browser windows, which edged companies into building new browsers or adding AI capabilities to existing browsers to turn them into “AI browsers".

There is no textbook definition of these new-age “AI browsers," but at the minimum, they have an AI assistant or chatbot baked in that can answer your questions using the context of the site you are on or the wider web. This assistant can summarize points from a webpage, format text, or rewrite a draft email for you in a different tone.

The companies making these browsers want to promise the sun, the moon, and automating agents that handle every task for you. While that future is a bit far away, what they can do is execute mini apps for you or retrieve information for you from the apps you have connected.

One thing most AI-powered browsers want to do is change the way you search. Google created Omibox for Chrome to drive more Google searches directly from the place you type your website addresses. As most of the new-age browsers have built-in chatbots, they want you to ask elaborate queries that those chatbots can answer and carry on the conversation with follow-up questions.

While AI browsers like Perplexity’s Comet, Dia from The Browser Company, and Opera Neon are getting all the buzz (see box), it cannot be denied that Google is the dominant player in the browser market with Chrome, and it won’t let that lead go away easily. The company is integrating Gemini with Chrome closely and has already put a Gemini button in the browser earlier this year to select geographies and users. Microsoft Edge has also added ‘Copilot Mode’, which can help with answering questions, finding the right items for shopping, planning travel, and summarizing pages. With browsers like Comet, users can give access to a window or a page, and have it perform some actions as well.

SEO consultant Gagan Ghotra says he has used Comet for automating tasks such as filling in fields of a WordPress site or running different tests for a page. “Broadly, most of my SEO workflow steps involve the collection of data, analysis, and action items or recommendations. Those are now getting sped up because of Comet’s ability to take over a Window and perform an action," Ghotra says.

Users might not want to use these browsers for advanced tasks yet, because they aren’t good at it. But having an AI chatbot at your disposal helps. Chandni Menda, a partner at a creative communications agency, says she has used multiple browsers like Dia and Comet, and has stuck to the latter. “I like that both browsers are close to Chrome in terms of interface. I mostly use Comet for AI-powered Q&A, because Comet has Perplexity as the default search engine. But Comet’s feature for searching emails is still buggy and gives me erroneous results," she said.

Some users felt that AI browsers are not adequate to handle their workflow across multiple apps. Plus, there are privacy concerns around data collection. “With Comet, the company has been vocal about collecting user data to train its models. I had privacy concerns starting out, and it didn’t help that there were no clear data handling disclosures during onboarding. No way I can opt out of the server model and limit to local/on-device data processing. The permission model felt all-or-nothing, just to draft a simple email. I needed to grant all the permissions, including calendar, which felt invasive," says Kriti Goyal, a machine learning engineer at a leading tech company.

Ziv Reichert, a partner at London-based investment firm LocalGlobe, says that the browsers will need to make AI use cases more apparent to an average user. “Given the general-purpose nature of browsers, companies will need to be opinionated (in terms of design and execution) on what you want people to use the stuff for. One challenge for browsers is to make people realise where and how they should utilise the AI capabilities," he said.

These browsers are in their early stages of development and rollout. That’s why a lot of features are in beta and would give you incorrect answers or result in broken workflows. But companies are banking on the fact that you will do large amounts of work just in browsers, and AI-powered features will be enough for you to stick to theirs.

First off the blocks

View Full Image The browser race

Perplexity Comet

AI-powered search engine Perplexity launched its Comet browser on an invite-only basis in July. The browser lets you mention your tab and ask contextual questions, perform searches using Perplexity, and get information from your calendar, Gmail, and LinkedIn using app connectors. You can ask it to scroll a particular page and get top headlines or posts, summarize YouTube videos and get pointers for a walking route.

Dia

The Browser Company, which made the Arc Browser, has put the chatbot right in the centre of the browser experience. Besides asking questions and using tabs as context, users can provide more context about themselves, guiding the browser to write and code in a certain way. You can also provide the best way you digest information, so Dia can present you with a summary accordingly. You can add a prompt behind a skill which Dia can execute; say, can create a ‘Workout’ skill for a quick workout plan in any situation.

Opera Neon

Opera Neon has three core parts: Chat, Make, and Do. Chat gives you chatbot-styled Q&A for the web; Do would help you with tasks such as booking travel tickets or shopping; and Make would code mini apps for you that you can use within the browser. The Neon browser is still in the experimental stage.