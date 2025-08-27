Will AI browsers really change the way we navigate the internet?

While AI browsers like Perplexity’s Comet, Dia from The Browser Company, and Opera Neon are getting all the buzz (see box), it cannot be denied that Google is the dominant player in the browser market with Chrome, and it won’t let that lead go away easily. The company is integrating Gemini with Chrome closely and has already put a Gemini button in the browser earlier this year to select geographies and users. Microsoft Edge has also added ‘Copilot Mode’, which can help with answering questions, finding the right items for shopping, planning travel, and summarizing pages. With browsers like Comet, users can give access to a window or a page, and have it perform some actions as well.