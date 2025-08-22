AI tracker: The need for a human touch at robot games

Even as humanoid robots showcase their skills in competitive sports, it became evident that human involvement remains crucial. Meanwhile, AI's evolving nature raises concerns about user preferences, as seen in OpenAI's chatbot updates. Plus, YouTube's new age-verification system highlights AI's growing influence in content moderation.

Notes from the world humanoid robot games Humanoid robots raced and punched their way through three days of a multi-sport competition at the World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing, reports AP. The games featured more than 500 humanoids on 280 teams from 16 countries, including the United States, Germany and Japan, that competed in sports such as soccer, running and boxing. Robots were often seen close to their operators, whether they were controlled remotely, held, lifted, sorted or separated. Batteries needed replacing and limbs tuned. Although the robots showed off some impressive moves, some tripped and human intervention was never far from the field. One had to be carried out by two people, like an injured athlete, in a display of the limitations the machines are still facing.

Who asked for a warmer ChatGPT? After the release of GPT-5 led to vociferous demands for the return of the seemingly mega-popular GPT4-o, with trending hashtags like ‘#4oforever’ and ‘#keep4o’ on social media, OpenAI announced an update to its latest chatbot in a post on X: “We’re making GPT-5 warmer and friendlier based on feedback that it felt too formal before. Changes are subtle, but ChatGPT should feel more approachable now. You’ll notice small, genuine touches like ‘Good question’ or ‘Great start,’ not flattery. Internal tests show no rise in sycophancy compared to the previous GPT-5 personality.” Users are not having it, with many saying they didn’t want a “warmer” ChatGPT but the choice to use the model that they prefer.

YouTube's new age verification methods YouTube will soon begin testing a new age-verification system in the U.S. that relies on AI to differentiate between adults and minors, based on the kinds of videos they have been watching, reports AP. The system will only work when viewers are logged into their accounts, and it will make its age assessments regardless of the birth date a user might have entered upon signing up. If the system flags a logged-in viewer as being under 18, YouTube will impose the normal controls and restrictions that the site already uses as a way to prevent minors from watching videos and engaging in other behaviour deemed inappropriate for that age.

