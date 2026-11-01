‘Akka’ review: Intriguing setup, but ultimately loses the emotional thread

An ambitious premise, an elaborate period setting and a struggle for power between two women give Akka plenty to work with. Set in the imagined kingdom of Pernuru, where women have ruled for generations, the story moves back and forth from ancient times through British rule till the mid 1980s. Pernuru is divided into three powerful houses which fiercely guard their positions. But when a young woman arrives from Mumbai, bent on revenge, the fine balance of this matriarchal society is threatened.

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Written and directed by Dharmaraj Shetty, Akka follows the conflict between Bhavani (Keerthy Suresh), an established matriarch who presides over Pernuru, and Rudra (Radhika Apte), an outsider driven by vengeance. In this society, men have been pushed to the margins, while women hold political and social authority. Rudra has little interest in accepting the order as it stands. She uses her street smarts, sexuality and ability to manipulate others to challenge Bhavani’s authority.

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There is an interesting contradiction here. In one world, women have created a society in which they do not need men; in the other, a woman uses men to do her bidding. Bhavani’s claim to sisterhood is challenged by Rudra, who sees it as a convenient justification for the existing order. In one exchange, Bhavani insists that sisterhood is bigger than individual ambition. Rudra counters that it is a cover for their rule, serving those who already have power while caring little for women outside their circle. It is one of the more interesting exchanges in the series. The solidarity Bhavani speaks of extends to women who benefit from the established order, whereas sisterhood rings rather hollow for those excluded or wronged by it.

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The series also makes the point that power does not become benevolent simply because women wield it. Decisions made in the name of tradition and preserving an order can hurt people, with the consequences carrying across generations. The Kathawa women, a tribe of alienated warriors, exemplifies this.

This five-part Netflix series turns the familiar patriarchal order on its head, but the promise of this intriguing premise is only partly realised. The series spends so much time building its world that it often loses sight of the people who inhabit it. There are too many characters, factions and subplots competing for attention. The shifts between timelines and the steady introduction of new faces make it difficult to keep track of who is who, while the various backstories and rivalries further complicate the central story. We understand who is fighting whom and why, but don’t always feel invested in the outcome. Pernuru is elaborately constructed, but its people are less fully realised.

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This also weakens the central confrontation between Bhavani and Rudra. A battle between two formidable women with very different ideas of justice and survival should have been the driving force of the series. Yet it rarely feels evenly matched. Rudra calls the shots for much of the conflict, while Bhavani is repeatedly caught off guard, unable to counter her attacks. Her attachment to convention and her own authority may explain this, but the rivalry never quite catches fire. For all the build-up, the actual battle is surprisingly unexciting.

The men, long relegated to the margins, prove remarkably easy to mobilise. Their resentment at being emasculated and denied power is readily stoked into a desire to reclaim their masculinity, regardless of the cost.

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The emotional centre of the series is, unexpectedly, the relationship between Bhavani and Nanda (Vishak Nair), which offers a glimpse of the vulnerable woman behind the ruler and gives a way to connect with the characters, rather than simply follow the plot. Nair brings a sincerity to the relationship that makes it feel more grounded than many of the show’s larger confrontations.

Keerthy Suresh brings considerable expression – emotionally and physically -- to Bhavani, though her vocal delivery does not always have the same emotional range or conviction. Radhika Apte brings a sharper, more calculating energy to Rudra, but her constant manoeuvring can make the character difficult to connect with. The supporting ensemble includes Tanvi Azmi, Monika Panwar, B. Jayashree, Anjali Patil and Anshuman Pushkar. Mahesh Manjrekar’s narration does little for the story. The accents across the series also sound more north Indian and Marathi than distinctly south Indian, affecting authenticity and a sense of place.

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There is clearly a great deal of work behind Akka, not least in the creation of Pernuru and its elaborate social order. The idea that replacing one set of rulers with another does not necessarily change the way power is exercised, is interesting but the series gets so caught up in establishing its world and moving its many characters around that it loses the emotional thread and doesn’t fully realise the complexity of two women fighting for control.

‘Akka’ is on Netflix.

Udita Jhunjhunwala writes about cinema, art and contemporary culture.

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