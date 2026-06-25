In Ann Patchett's new novel ‘Whistler’, a father and daughter reunite after 44 years

Ann Patchett’s new novel, Whistler, tells the story of the reunion between Daphne, the narrator, and her stepfather, Eddie Triplett, 44 years after they had last met. They run into each other, by sheer accident, at the Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art in New York one afternoon, where Daphne is with her husband Jonathan, a retired hospital administrator. The 76-year-old Eddie is unrecognizable to her, though he manages to identify the glimmer of the 9-year-old girl he had dearly loved in the woman of 53 standing in front of him.
Slowly, a deep-rooted mutual affection is revived within Eddie and Daphne, who introduces him to the extended family—her sister Leda and her husband Steve and their children and, of course, Abigail, Eddie’s estranged wife, mother to Daphne and Leda, now married to the wealthy Lucas. Patchett, who grew up with three fathers herself (her mother married twice after divorcing her biological father), is in familiar territory here, as are her readers, who have encountered such unorthodox family dynamics in her earlier novels. While she never underplays the pain of losing and gaining families, Patchett doesn’t burden it with rancour and resentment either.