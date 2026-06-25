In Ann Patchett's new novel ‘Whistler’, a father and daughter reunite after 44 years

Despite the consequences of their poor decision making, the adults in Whistler try to give the children a decent chance at life. It may appear that Patchett’s characters are a bit too amicable in their reckoning with the past. They tend to forgive and forget each other a little too easily, without dwelling much on the scars. They are loath to make a scene and may even seem saintly in their devotion and duty to one another. Yet, if you read between the lines, you will notice the darkening clouds under the sunny facade of the present. Patchett does not belabour those darknesses, but Daphne gives us enough clues to work with.