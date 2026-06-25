In Ann Patchett's new novel ‘Whistler’, a father and daughter reunite after 44 years

Slowly, a deep-rooted mutual affection is revived within Eddie and Daphne, who introduces him to the extended family—her sister Leda and her husband Steve and their children and, of course, Abigail, Eddie’s estranged wife, mother to Daphne and Leda, now married to the wealthy Lucas. Patchett, who grew up with three fathers herself (her mother married twice after divorcing her biological father), is in familiar territory here, as are her readers, who have encountered such unorthodox family dynamics in her earlier novels. While she never underplays the pain of losing and gaining families, Patchett doesn’t burden it with rancour and resentment either.