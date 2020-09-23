Are radio collars responsible for the deaths of lions in Gujarat?

Radio-collaring technology was first used in the US in the 1960s. It has since been used on a variety of species, from tigers and hummingbirds to elephants and whales. “It has opened a whole new world to understanding animals," says K. Ullas Karanth, a conservation zoologist from Karnataka. “We know about the resource relationship, how they manage their family. It has helped accumulate individual behaviours, aggregate them and for them to become statistics at the population level."