‘120 Bahadur’ review: Indo-China war film has a surprisingly soft edge

It's hard not to see this as Akhtar (also a co-producer) revisiting the memory of Lakshya. The 2004 film presented the armed forces as the ultimate finishing school, where callow young men learn the value of camaraderie and patriotism. 120 Bahadur is nowhere near as effective, but it has a similar emotionality, with the violence of war interrupted by promises and tearful goodbyes. Even the Chinese commander—otherwise a heavy-jowled caricature—is allowed a moment of grace at the end. It’s a soft-edged vision of patriotic duty, best expressed by a scene where one soldier says he doesn’t feel the pang of separation from family as he has uncles and brothers here and is lying in his mother’s lap. It feels like a broadcast from a gentler time.