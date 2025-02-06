What to expect at the 16th edition of the India Art Fair
SummaryIndia Art Fair director Jaya Asokan lists the highlights of the 16th edition, ranging from an expanded exhibitor base and new outdoor projects to focus on design and a strong performing arts programme
At the NSIC Grounds, Okhla, you can see a collection of LED lights suspended from the ceiling. The flexible panel tickers present a continuous stream of words gleaned from Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s writings. Through this installation, artist Yogesh Barve highlights the ensuing significance of these words—that these are not something from the past but are ideas that are pulsating with life and relevance. The title of the outdoor project, ‘I am Not Your Dalit’, might have been inspired by James Baldwin’s ‘I am Not Your Negro’, but Barve places his work in context of the specificities of caste oppression in India. This large-scale work is part of the outdoor projects programme at the ongoing India Art Fair, which also includes a site-specific installation by Claire Fontaine, inspired by the series,Foreigners Everywhere,an interactive piece by Asim Waqif, andDar Badar 2.0by Mohd Intiyaz rooted in his childhood experiences.
The outdoor projects are accompanied by a pertinent performance art programme, featuring artists like Umesh S, who looks at the agrarian crisis, and Priyakshi Agarwal, who delves into the intersections of textiles, women’s bodies, and feminist histories of resistance. There is also a ‘performative picnic’ hosted by Ayesha Singh and Jyothis Das K.V., in which they ask the audience to engage with the IAF facade and respond with questions.
The 16th edition of the IAF is all about interdisciplinarity. So, with an expanded exhibitor base of 120— 26 exhibitors are making their debut including seven new design studios—,the fair is looking at creating a dialogue between heritage, design, video, textile and film. This becomes apparent in the Focus section, dedicated to emerging talent from South Asia, in which artists such as Viraj Khanna present embroidery and painting-based works, and Anindita Bhattacharya focuses on contemporary miniatures. As the IAF looks at hosting its largest edition yet, fair director Jaya Asokan reflects on what this means for the South Asian art ecosystem. Edited excerpts:
IAF has, in recent years, extended its programming beyond the fair through outreach programmes. How have the learnings from these events impacted the programming at the fair?
While the fair itself spans just four days, our work is a year-round endeavour. We operate 365 days to bring the arts closer to people and to foster a deeper engagement with culture. A key initiative that we are especially proud of is our ‘Artist-in-Residence programme’, through which we work with a cohort of young artists on digital features and ambitious new works for the fair.
Also read: Asia Arts Game Changer Awards: Recognising innovation in contemporary art