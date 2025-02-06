What to expect at the 16th edition of the India Art Fair

At the NSIC Grounds, Okhla, you can see a collection of LED lights suspended from the ceiling. The flexible panel tickers present a continuous stream of words gleaned from Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s writings. Through this installation, artist Yogesh Barve highlights the ensuing significance of these words—that these are not something from the past but are ideas that are pulsating with life and relevance. The title of the outdoor project, ‘I am Not Your Dalit’, might have been inspired by James Baldwin’s ‘I am Not Your Negro’, but Barve places his work in context of the specificities of caste oppression in India. This large-scale work is part of the outdoor projects programme at the ongoing India Art Fair, which also includes a site-specific installation by Claire Fontaine, inspired by the series,Foreigners Everywhere,an interactive piece by Asim Waqif, andDar Badar 2.0by Mohd Intiyaz rooted in his childhood experiences.