2024: Milestones in the art world

Subramanyan was the other artist, whose life and times were celebrated throughout the year. Cultural theorist Nancy Adajania and curator R. Siva Kumar offered newer readings of his work. In A Forest of Many Suns at Arthshila, Delhi, the latter looked at Subramanyan’s multifaceted career, including his role as an educationist, and at another exhibition at Vadehra Art Gallery, he focused on the last decade of the artist’s career. Prior to that, in May, Adajania looked at ways of making the artist’s legacy relevant for the next 100 years in the show, One Hundred Years and Counting: Re-Scripting KG Subramanyan, at Emami Art, Kolkata. “I decided to focus on K.G. Subramanyan’s political philosophy by highlighting his pluralist vision, and his belief in conviviality over conflict…," Adajania had told Lounge then.