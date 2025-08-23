‘28 Years Later’: A horror film has the year's most blissful score
A big reason zombie film ‘28 Years Later’ feels so fresh and surprising is the score by Young Fathers
It begins with a couple of voices harmonising, warm and layered like a Beach Boys song. Deep male voices add staccato wordless grunts. A high-pitched lead vocal enters. You can barely make out the words, but there’s no mistaking the fervour. There’s a brief lull, and it restarts with devotional force, a wall of sound that suggests the breaking of a magnificent dawn.