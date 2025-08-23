‘28 Years Later’: A horror film has the year's most blissful score

This is what we hear, from minute two to five of Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later. Here’s what we see. Eight children are seated in front of the TV. There’s a commotion on the other side of the door. A woman rushes in, deposits another child, tells them not to move, and runs out. Then there’s a banging on the door, which a flaxen-haired boy considers opening. As he hesitates, zombies burst into the room. Blood splatters across the TV screen. The boy runs out, only to see his mother bitten and vomiting blood. He runs to the church where his priest father is praying. The man isn’t interested in saving himself or his son, and is carried off by a zombie horde. Finally, we see the boy running through green fields, clutching his father’s cross.

28 Years Later, which released in theatres in June and is now available to rent on Amazon Prime, is one of the most innovative, invigorating films to come out this year. Perhaps the most surprising part of it is music by Scottish hip-hop group Young Fathers. It’s a stunning example of counter-intuitive scoring by the outfit, who’d never composed for a film before this. If you listen to just the score, you’d never guess it was for a horror film. There are no wailing strings, no blown-speaker growls, no demonic synths. Somehow, a zombie film has the most joyful, radiant music you can imagine.

Boyle’s film marks his and writer Alex Garland’s return to the post-apocalyptic world they created in 28 Days Later (2002), in which Britain is overrun by zombie-like creatures called “infected" (there was a 2007 sequel, 28 Weeks Later, directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo). 28 Days Later is considered something of a horror landmark for its introduction of fast-running zombies, a figure till then associated with lumbering slowness. The photography was grungy and deliberately un-lovely, done with cheap video cameras. John Murphy’s moody score complemented the look, sounding like the horror movie it was.

But Boyle had a different look in mind for 28 Years Later. The film is set on a Scottish island, with Britain cut off from the rest of Europe, where the Rage virus has been contained. Boyle and cinematographer Anthony Dod Mantle used simple, lightweight cameras like in the first film—most of it is shot on iPhones with modified lenses and even telescopes. At times, they shot with a rig of phones, allowing for a simple, unsettling version of bullet-time photography. It’s an entirely different visual experience, with lush widescreen vistas and vivid, startling colours (has there been a greener green in any film?). This informs the music, which looks past the violence and sees the beauty in every frame.

Certainly, some of the music in 28 Years Later works as counterpoint, the aural opposite to a grisly visual. But Boyle seems in an exceptionally buoyant, experimental mood, and Young Fathers’ work reflects this energy. We’re introduced to 12-year-old Spike (Alfie Williams) on the morning of his ‘first kill’, a rite of passage where a youngster will venture out of the island township accompanied by an elder, cross a narrow causeway over the sea, and hunt an infected (since they’re an isolated rural township, their weapons are bows and arrows). The soundtrack matches his excitement, a charging anthem with a pounding beat reminiscent of Iggy Pop’s Lust for Life in the famous opening of Boyle’s Trainspotting (1996).

Boyle used Young Fathers tracks in T2 Trainspotting (2017), but the prospect of giving the group a larger canvas was tempting. “They’re kind of like the Beach Boys, but on steroids," he told NME. “They use vocal harmonies and vocal expressions and these beats. I thought, what a wonderful idea giving them this horror film and see what they make of it."

The decision to score key scenes for their beauty rather than horror leads to some startling juxtapositions. In the scene where the terrifying infected known as The Alpha chases Spike and his father (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) across the causeway, most composers would have gone for a howling orchestra. Yet, it’s also a stunning visual—the night-time illuminated by celestial lights, the bridge submerged so it looks like they’re running on water—and Young Fathers opt for a shimmering composition that builds in intensity as the danger increases. There’s an even more surprising choice later in the film, when a gas station explodes into flames and the soundtrack changes from swirling strings to warm, heavily reverbed vocals, a little fragment of dream-pop as zombies incinerate.

Robin Hardy’s The Wicker Man (1973) is a classic of British horror. Its eerie ideas have been widely imitated down the years, including by recent folk-horror films like Midsommar (2019) and Harvest (2024). But few films have replicated one of its most brilliant stratagems—the soundtrack by Paul Giovanni and Magnet, with its cheery singalongs and folk tunes, is nothing like a typical horror film. Half a century on, 28 Years Later frees itself from the same straitjacket. Rather than get bogged down with the apocalypse, this is monster music that looks to the heavens.

