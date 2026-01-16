What to watch this week: ‘28 Years Later: The Bone Temple', ‘Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos’ and more

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later was one of the surprises of last year, a daring, invigorating zombie film. This sequel continues the story of Spike (Alfie Williams), who has to negotiate the ever-present threat of “the infected” and the creepy rites of the cult led by Sir Lord Jimmy Crystal (Jack O’Connell). Ralph Fiennes reprises his role as Dr Ian Kelson from the previous film. Directed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman), and written, like the previous four films in the series, by Alex Garland. The soundtrack is by Hildur Guðnadóttir, whose work on Chernobyl and Joker shows her adaptability to different kinds of nightmare visions. (In theatres)