What to watch this week: ‘28 Years Later: The Bone Temple', ‘Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos’ and more

Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later was one of the surprises of last year, a daring, invigorating zombie film. This sequel continues the story of Spike (Alfie Williams), who has to negotiate the ever-present threat of “the infected” and the creepy rites of the cult led by Sir Lord Jimmy Crystal (Jack O’Connell). Ralph Fiennes reprises his role as Dr Ian Kelson from the previous film. Directed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman), and written, like the previous four films in the series, by Alex Garland. The soundtrack is by Hildur Guðnadóttir, whose work on Chernobyl and Joker shows her adaptability to different kinds of nightmare visions. (In theatres)
Vir Das directs (with Kavi Shastri) and stars in this comedy about an incompetent detective in Goa. The influence of the 2011 cult comedy Delhi Belly seems pronounced. Co-starring Mithila Palkar and Sharib Hashmi. (In theatres)
This new series is about the customs department at Mumbai airport under Arjun Meena (Emraan Hashmi) and their efforts to thwart a global smuggling ring. Created by Neeraj Pandey (Special 26). Also featuring Sharad Kelkar, Amruta Khanvilkar and Zoya Afroz. (JioHotstar)
Lady Eileen “Bundle” Brent (Mia McKenna-Bruce) investigates a murder at an English country house in 1925. This mystery series is adapted from Agatha Christie’s 1929 novel of the same name. Co-starring Helena Bonham Carter and Martin Freeman. (Netflix)