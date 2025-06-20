What to watch this week: ‘28 Years Later’, ‘The Phoenician Scheme’ and more

28 Years Later With 28 Days Later (2002) and its sequel, 28 Weeks Later (2007), director Danny Boyle introduced a simple but telling innovation: fast zombies. The cast of the new film includes Ralph Fiennes, Jodie Comer, and Jack O’Connell. (In theatres)

A still from 'Elio'.

Elio Pixar will be hoping to make a splash with Elio, the story of a young boy who’s beamed up into space and become Earth’s emissary to other worlds. Directed by Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi and Adrian Molina. (In theatres)

A still from 'The Phoenician Scheme'.

The Phoenician Scheme Wes Anderson’s latest is set in the 1950s and revolves around arms dealer Zsa-Zsa Korda (Benicio Del Toro), who’s trying to get in the good graces of his estranged daughter, Sister Liesl (Mia Threapleton). The cast is eclectic: Michael Cera, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch. (In theatres)

A still from 'Twin Peaks'.