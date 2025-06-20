Subscribe

What to watch this week: ‘28 Years Later’, ‘The Phoenician Scheme’ and more

The latest films by Wes Anderson and Danny Boyle, and David Lynch’s masterpiece ‘Twin Peaks’

Team Lounge
Published20 Jun 2025, 11:00 AM IST
A still from '28 Years Later'.
28 Years Later

With 28 Days Later (2002) and its sequel, 28 Weeks Later (2007), director Danny Boyle introduced a simple but telling innovation: fast zombies. The cast of the new film includes Ralph Fiennes, Jodie Comer, and Jack O’Connell. (In theatres)

A still from 'Elio'.

Elio

Pixar will be hoping to make a splash with Elio, the story of a young boy who’s beamed up into space and become Earth’s emissary to other worlds. Directed by Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi and Adrian Molina. (In theatres)

A still from 'The Phoenician Scheme'.

The Phoenician Scheme

Wes Anderson’s latest is set in the 1950s and revolves around arms dealer Zsa-Zsa Korda (Benicio Del Toro), who’s trying to get in the good graces of his estranged daughter, Sister Liesl (Mia Threapleton). The cast is eclectic: Michael Cera, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch. (In theatres)

A still from 'Twin Peaks'.

Twin Peaks

For the first time on Indian streaming, all three season of Twin Peaks are now available to watch. Time has only made the original run of two seasons seem weirder and more wonderful, the mystery of Laura Palmer’s death the backdrop for a funny, scary, hallucinatory portrait of a small town. The third season, a “limited series event” which picks up the story two decades later, is equally vital, an incredible swansong for director David Lynch, who died in 2024. Starring Kyle MacLachlan, Sherilyn Fenn, Dana Ashbrook, Mädchen Amick, David William Duchovny, Laura Dern, Peggy Lipton and others. (MUBI)

