New on shelves: 4 new books for your TBR pile

‘Roswell Johnson Saves the World!’, by Chris Colfer Young readers love a good story, more so if it features a superhero of their age. Chris Colfer’s Roswell Johnson Saves the World! is about 11-year-old Roswell Johnson who is abducted by a spaceship and must save the world from an alien invasion. Roswell and his gang (comprising a Mantis, Cyborg, Pleiadean, Grays and a Fungarian) must defeat the evil force of General Xelic. It’s fantasy at its nail-biting best. Published by Hachette, 464 pages, ₹.699

‘A Murder Is Fixed’, by Madhav Nayak

Madhav Nayak’s pacey thriller, A Murder is Fixed, brings together murder and match-fixing. Can there be a more surefire hook for readers of a nation obsessed with cricket and celebrities ? Throw a Mumbaiyya cop, Inspector Vichare, and his sidekick, Constable Lobo, of Dhobi Talao Police Station, in the mix and you get an unlikely police procedural. Published by HarperCollins, 320 pages, ₹.399

Also read: Mark Mobius' ‘Book of Wealth’ will not set you on a path to riches ‘The Fifteen’, by Angellica Aribam and Akash Satyawali In 2024 we are far from a gender balanced Parliament; that is hardly surprising, considering that the blueprint for modern India was set in 1946 by a Constituent Assembly of 299 men against 15 women. In The Fifteen: The Lives and Times of the Women in India’s Constituent Assembly, Angellica Aribam and Akash Satyawali tell the stories of these women from diverse backgrounds whose contributions remain unsung. Published by Hachette, 320 pages, ₹.799