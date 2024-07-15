New on shelves: 4 books to read this week

From a book that spotlights iconic homes by architects in India, to those that bring together thoughts on democracy, a roundup of new titles to read

20x20: Twenty Architects, Twenty Iconic Homes of India, by Gauri Kelkar

Architects transform landscapes, whether in the city or the countryside, yet we rarely dive into their work. This showcase of 20 iconic projects by 20 architects across the country—from sprawling hillside or beach-front homes to modern apartments—interrogates the idea of home, living and design. Photos, sketches and blueprints bring the buildings to life. Published by Roli Books, 362 pages, Rs.3,995

The Girl With The Seven Lives, by Vikas Swarup 

Best-selling author Vikas Swarup returns with a new novel a decade after the publication of The Accidental Apprentice. Swarup has a flair for themes in the news and with The Girl With Seven Lives, he sets up a kidnap plot—a young woman is taken hostage and forced to confess to everything the gunman accuses her of, while he threatens to auction her life online. Published by Simon & Schuster, 416 pages, Rs. 499

Revolutionaries on Trial: Sedition, Betrayal and Martyrdom, by Aparna Vaidik

Historian Aparna Vaidik, who explored the inner lives of revolution-aries in her earlier book, Waiting for Swaraj, returns with a study of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, as the trial of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru was known. She takes the trial beyond the courtroom, examining the role of investigation officers, legislators, the media and people on the street. Published by Aleph Book Company, 480 pages, Rs. 999

Eleven Writers and Leaders on Democracy

Most of the world is going to the ballot this year, picking leaders, both conservative and liberal. In this slim volume of essays, 11 writers, thinkers, historians, activists, writers and philosophers explore the idea of democracy and its challenges with a particular focus on the role of women. Authors include Margaret Atwood, Mary Beard, Elif Shafak and Lea Ypi. Published by Hachette India, 144 pages, Rs. 299

