75 years of Darpana: Mallika Sarabhai on arts that create social change

Mallika Sarabhai was around 10 years old when she was introduced to the idea of art for social change by her mother, noted dancer and choreographer Mrinalini. “Amma, who had been born and brought up in the south, moved to Gujarat after her wedding. It was while she was trying to learn Gujarati from newspapers that she read about young girls in Saurashtra jumping into wells—some times with their newborns," she says. When Mrinalini discussed the news report with other writers and poets who were her friends, including Jayanti Dalal and Umashankar Joshi, they explained the distressing reason behind it—that girls were being harassed for dowry by their in-laws, and unwilling to distress their parents further, they were driven to suicide. “The term ‘dowry death’ did not exist back then. Amma was horrified. So she took Bharatanatyam—her primary form— and shifted from the inherent shringara bhava to talk about dowry-related violence. I grew up watching her use per forming arts to raise voice for such issues," says Sarabhai, 71.