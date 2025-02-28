A Complete Unknown Having already tackled Johnny Cash in Walk the Line, writer-director James Mangold now takes on the even more formidable figure of Bob Dylan. The film, co-written with Jay Cocks (Gangs of New York), looks at the meteoric rise of the singer-songwriter between 1961-65, from his arrival in Greenwich Village to “going electric” at the Newport Festival. Timothée Chalamet stars as Dylan, with Elle Fanning as Slyvie Russo, Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, and Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash. (In theatres)

A still from ‘The Brutalist’.

The Brutalist A Hungarian Holocaust survivor, László Tóth, arrives in the US. This film, one of the most acclaimed of 2024, follows his progress there as he puts his Bauhaus training to use. Directed by Brady Corbet, and starring Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce and Joe Alwyn. (In theatres)

A still from 'Nickel Boys'.

Nickel Boys RaMell Ross’ film adapts Colson Whitehead’s 2012 novel about two African-American boys at an abusive reform school in Florida in the 1960s. Starring Ethan Herisse, Brandon Wilson, Hamish Linklater, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor and Daveed Diggs. Jomo Fray’s cinematography is particularly striking. (Prime Video)

A still from 'The Blank Menu for You'.