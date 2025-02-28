What to watch this week: ‘A Complete Unknown’, ‘The Brutalist’ and more

A Complete Unknown Having already tackled Johnny Cash in Walk the Line, writer-director James Mangold now takes on the even more formidable figure of Bob Dylan. The film, co-written with Jay Cocks (Gangs of New York), looks at the meteoric rise of the singer-songwriter between 1961-65, from his arrival in Greenwich Village to “going electric” at the Newport Festival. Timothée Chalamet stars as Dylan, with Elle Fanning as Slyvie Russo, Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, and Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash. (In theatres)

A still from ‘The Brutalist’.

The Brutalist A Hungarian Holocaust survivor, László Tóth, arrives in the US. This film, one of the most acclaimed of 2024, follows his progress there as he puts his Bauhaus training to use. Directed by Brady Corbet, and starring Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce and Joe Alwyn. (In theatres)

A still from ’Nickel Boys’.

Nickel Boys RaMell Ross’ film adapts Colson Whitehead’s 2012 novel about two African-American boys at an abusive reform school in Florida in the 1960s. Starring Ethan Herisse, Brandon Wilson, Hamish Linklater, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor and Daveed Diggs. Jomo Fray’s cinematography is particularly striking. (Prime Video)

A still from ’The Blank Menu for You’.

The Blank Menu for You The introverted chef Choi Kang-rok (winner of MasterChef Korea, season 2) is the host of this quirky eatery with actor Moon Sang-hoon (D.P.) as his assistant. Each episode features one guest, who places an open-ended order, which the chef reinterprets in his own style. Actor Chang Ki-ha, the guest in the first episode, had an unusual request: a pork back-bone stew (gamjatang) that pairs well with wine (instead of soju). The second episode was crackling with actor Jung Hae-in (Something in the Rain, D.P.), who is known to be a foodie. His order said he likes leeks and wanted a “delicious and greasy meat dish that doesn’t make you gain much weight”. Watch Kang-rok hold forth on leeks, and the myriad ways in which he cooked the vegetable. (Netflix)