A new play offers a slice-of-life story on stage

Afsana Theatre’s rehearsal room ahead of the premiere of David Mamet’s A Life in the Theatre in August feels confusing. Everything that should be off-stage has suspiciously found its way on to the stage. The wings are inside out, the actor is facing away from the audience, and the backstage crew is going about their chaotic work like no one’s watching. It’s what happens when theatre makers decide to turn the spotlight on to their own lives. Written by legendary American playwright David Mamet in 1977, the play tells the story of two actors—the senior Robert, and junior John. Robert is like the theatre stalwart we are all too familiar with, and John is the talented young kid on the block. Through a series of on-stage and off-stage scenes, Mamet traces the relationship between the actors and betrays in some detail, their predicament on stage and beyond.

For co-directors Gagan Dev Riar and Jitender Singh, reading A Life in the Theatre was a bit like looking into the mirror. “Many of the conversations sounded like they had been mined from personal spaces as theatre makers," says Singh. Riar could relate to both Robert and John, and was also reminded of stalwarts in the theatre fraternity he’d crossed paths with. “We have a lot of senior actors in our midst who are well read, articulate and intelligent. But, it doesn’t always translate to the stage. I found that very relatable," says Riar. Riar was sold on the balance of the poetic and the humorous in the language of the play. For Singh, it was the accuracy of the relationships. “I could also relate to the senior-junior relationship between actors. It made me realise despite the hierarchy there are no systems to bind or separate you," says Singh. “The pawns and the king go back into the same box at the end of the day," Riar adds. As theatre makers, it brought them a catharsis that came from their own worlds.

Riar and Singh had many concerns, but surprisingly, relatability wasn’t one of them. “Of the 200 people who are watching it, 50 may be watching a play for the first time but they are doing so with the 150 who aren’t. We did not want to break everything down for com prehension," says Riar, adding that it can be compared to a visit to the grocery store or an adventure activity. “They may not understand theatre but they understand life. It’s how Mamet puts it—you cannot separate the time spent at a grocery story or pursuing an activity from life itself," he says.

