‘A Man On The Inside’ review: The unquiet American

There is a section of the retirement home devoted to Memory Care, for those who find their realities slipping away in real-time. The inevitability of this decline means that residents on their way to ‘The Neighbourhood,’ as that section is called, are socially cut out by other residents fearing that same fate. The show offers a deep, thoughtful exploration of aging and cognitive decline. Instead of treating memory loss as a source of pity, the show invites viewers to sit with the complexities of the condition. It captures everyday struggles of living with cognitive decline as well as the responses of others—often avoidance, born out of fear or discomfort.