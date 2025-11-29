‘A Man On The Inside’ remains a warmly humanist series
This comedy show starring Ted Danson, now in its second season, is less a whodunnit and more about companionship of all kinds
A Man On The Inside was one of Netflix’s best shows last year. It was based on a delightful (and borderline unbelievable) Chilean documentary called The Mole Agent, created by the infallible Mike Schur (The Good Place, The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, all streaming in India on Netflix) and starred the all-time king of sitcom comedy, the one and only Ted Danson. A show about an aging widower finding purpose by becoming a private detective — by working a case undercover at a retirement home — this was feel-good television of the best kind, optimistic and humane yet always intelligent and, crucially, never straying too far from a sarcastic line.