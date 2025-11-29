‘A Man On The Inside’ remains a warmly humanist series

The mistake I made was to assume this show is a whodunnit. There is a case, sure, and clues and plot-twists and a climactic reveal, but that isn’t at all the point of Schur’s warmly humanist series. A Man On The Inside is actually about companionship of all shapes and ages, about beautiful flighty women who are underestimated by those with an eye on the clock, about deadbeat journalism teachers who idealistically quote George Orwell, about literature professors who celebrate James Joyce by drinking and praising their peers, and, fundamentally, about the fact that all these people — with a bit of trying — can get along. There is a militant uncynicism running through this show which recommends only that you reach out and make contact with someone. With as many someones as you can, really.