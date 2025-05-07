‘A Show of Hands’: Celebrating the generous mentorship of artist Gieve Patel

Hoskote approached the design of the exhibition and the narrative based on the specifics of space. “I have designed this avatar [of the exhibition] as a Fibonacci spiral, starting out with a tightly-linked set of works with Gieve’s at the centre," he explains. The show then opens out in a whorl of works by other artists responding to Patel’s values, spaced along a rhythm of close and distant, “which approach and stand back from Gieve’s perennial themes of the wounded body, trauma and transcendence, the tension between the vulnerable and the inviolate, the replenishing yet mysterious presence of water, and the joys of friendship."