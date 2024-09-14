‘A Study of Fear’: A dark comedy with a light touch | Mint

‘A Study of Fear’: A dark comedy with a light touch
SummaryIn the play, ‘A Study of Fear’, writer-director Atif Ally Dagman uses humour to highlight the complex subject of ‘othering’ in society
Last week, Prithvi Theatre played host to a pertinent theatrical performance. Titled A Study of Fear, the play employed humour and subtle messaging to delve into the complex subject of “othering" in today’s society. Written and directed by Atif Ally Dagman, 26, the play opens with a character, Amit Srivastava, getting a phone call that his childhood friend, Amir, has died. It is through the former’s eyes that the audience navigates the story. Unaware of what a Muslim funeral is like, Amit lands up at the grieving household, dressed in a black suit and tie, and carrying flowers and incense sticks. Though Dagman employs humour to play up Amit’s awkwardness, such repeated sequences also drive home some uncomfortable truths. For one, the performance highlights the prejudices that society harbours, perhaps sometimes subconsciously so.
Vikram Phukan, theatre director and stage commentator, feels that A Study of Fear employs an interesting treatment. For one, the contemporary realities are presented from the lens of an insular man, who might have been complicit in this “othering" but unknowingly. “At the start of the performance, such a person, sitting in the audience, might think that they understand the perspective of the Muslim community. But the cast and crew keep driving home the fact that they actually don’t till the very end," he says. “You also get to know that the heart is missing from the deceased youth’s body. It is a metaphor for society’s attitude, for friends who have abandoned their childhood mate over time, and many more such instances of exclusion."